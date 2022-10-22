Boca Juniors will face Independiente for the Matchday 27 of the 2022 Argentine League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Boca Juniors and Independiente will face each other in the last Matchday of the 2022 Argentine League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial) and Fanatiz worldwide (except Argentina).

It will be one of the two derbies to be played this weekend (the other being between Racing and River Plate). The local Boca Juniors are one point above Racing after their victory in the week against Gimnasia de La Plata, and they are the main candidates to win the championship since it depends on themselves.

Their rivals will be Independiente de Avellaneda, precisely Racing's arch-rivals, who could come to favor their victory, especially because "Rojo" no longer plays for any purpose this year. This has generated suspicions, especially considering that won River would also favor their arch-rivals Boca Juniors. Of course, on Sunday we will see what results from this exciting definition.

Boca Juniors vs Independiente: Kick-Off Time

Boca Juniors will play against Independiente for the Matchday 27 of the 2022 Argentine League this Sunday, October 23 at the “La Bombonera” in La Boca, Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Boca Juniors vs Independiente: TV Channel and Live Streaming

