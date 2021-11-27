Boca Juniors and Newell's Old Boys will face each other for Matchday 23 of the 2021 Liga Profesional. Here, check out the preview, informations, predictions, odds and how to watch this match in the US.

Boca Juniors will host Newell’s Old Boys for Matchday 23 of the 2021 Argentine Liga Profesional. Here, find out everything you need to know about this match such as information, the preview, predictions and odds. If you are located in the US, you can watch it on fuboTV (free trial) and Paramount+.

The Xeneize came from losing the classic to Independiente 1-0. While they’re currently qualifying for the Copa Libertadores 2022, they can’t afford to lose more points because they could lose their spot. Sebastián Battaglia’s men have been inconsistent in their last matches, so they need to recover.

Meanwhile, Newell’s are coming to this match after winning three of the last four games, but the team is in the 18th place of the standings, very far from the qualification to the continental cups. However, they want to keep adding points to end the tournament in good form.

Boca Juniors vs Newell's: Match Information

Date: Sunday, November 28, 2021.

Time: 7.30 PM (ET).

Location: La Bombonera, Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Boca Juniors vs Newell's: Time by State in the US

ET: 7.30 PM

CT: 6.30 PM

MT: 5.30 PM

PT: 4.30 PM

Boca Juniors vs Newell's: Storylines

So far, Boca and Newell’s have faced each other on 72 occasions, with El Xeneize winning 31 matches so far. Newell’s have won 20 and they have drawn 20 times. Their most recent match took place in February with Boca winning 1-0.

How to watch or live stream Boca Juniors vs Newell's in the US

The match between Boca Juniors and Newell’s or the Matchday 23 of the 2021 Liga Profesional to be played on Sunday, November 28, 2021 will be broadcasted in the US by Paramount+ and FuboTV. You can also watch it on TyC Sports Internacional.

Boca Juniors vs Newell's: Predictions and odds

Bookmakers in the US have already revealed their odds for this match. According to FanDuel, Boca Juniors are the strong favorites to win this match with odds of -280, while Newell’s have odds of +700. A tie would end up in a +300 payout.

FanDuel Boca Juniors -280 Tie +300 Newell's +700

*Odds by FanDuel