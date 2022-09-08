Boca Juniors will host River Plate at the La Bombonera Stadium for Matchday 18 of the 2022 Argentine League. Check out the match information such as: when, where and how to watch the game in the US.

Boca Juniors vs River Plate: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or live stream 2022 Argentine League in the US

Boca Juniors will face River Plate in a new SuperClasico Argentino derby matchup for Matchday 18 of the 2022 Argentine League. Find out the match information like the date, time and TV Channel to watch the game. If you are in the US, be sure to tune in to Fanatiz to live stream this Argentine game.

Boca Juniors found their way to win in the 2022 Argentine League. In fact, the team managed by Hugo Ibarra is currently in an unbeaten streak of 8 games. The Xeneizes registered 6 wins, and 2 draws. Also, their youngster Luca Langoni has scored three goals in their last two games.

On the other side, River Plate have a streak of their own. The Millonarios haven't lost a game in six matchdays in a row. In fact, the team managed by Marcelo Gallardo has scored 10 goals, and conceded just once in the last four matchups.

Boca Juniors vs River Plate: Date

Boca Juniors will play against River Plater for the SuperClasico Argentino Derby on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at the Bombonera Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina. This matchup will be for Matchday 18 of the 2022 Argentine League.

Boca Juniors vs River Plate: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

How to watch Boca Juniors vs River Plate in the US

This 2022 Argentine League for Matchday 18 between Boca Juniors and River Plate at Bombonera Stadium in Buenos Aires will be played on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 4:00 PM (ET). It will be available to live stream on Fanatiz.