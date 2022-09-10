Boca Juniors will receive River Plate for Matchday 18 of the 2022 Argentine League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

In a new edition of the “Superclasico”, Boca Juniors will face River Plate for the Matchday 18 of the 2022 Argentine League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Fanatiz.

The two most popular teams in the Argentine League face each other again in a game that promises to be intense and interesting. Both were eliminated from the Copa Libertadores in the round of 16, and since then they have been improving their results and performances, which has put them both in the fight for the championship.

Both have exactly the same score, 29 points and are 4 behind current leaders Atletico Tucuman. Although a defeat would not completely leave either of them out, it would be complicated. As if that were not enough, a tie is also useless since the "Decano" could increase his difference. Without a doubt they need the victory and that gives the game immense appeal.

Boca Juniors vs River Plate: Kick-Off Time

Boca Juniors will play against River Plate for the Matchday 18 of the 2022 Argentine League this Sunday, September 11 at the Alberto Jose Armando Stadium in La Boca, Argentina.

Barbados: 4:00 PM

Belize: 2:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 4:00 PM (EDT)

Germany: 10:00 PM

Italy: 10:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Mexico: 3:00 PM

Portugal: 9:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM

United States: 4:00 PM (ET)

Boca Juniors Vs River Plate: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Barbados: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Brazil: Star+

Canada: Fanatiz Canada

Germany: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

International: Onefootball, Fanatiz International, AFA Play

Italy: SportItalia

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Mexico: Star+, Fanatiz Mexico, ViX

Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean

USA: Fanatiz

