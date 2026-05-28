Palmeiras vs Junior: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for the Copa Libertadores match on May 28, 2026

Palmeiras take on Junior at the Allianz Parque in the Matchday 6 of the 2026 Copa Libertadores group stage. Palmeiras will be looking to take first place against a Junior side that needs a win to have a chance at qualifying for the Copa Sudamericana. Here is how you can watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Palmeiras vs Junior Tournament Copa Libertadores Date Thursday, May 28, 2026 Time 6:00 PM (ET) / 3:00 PM (PT) TV Channels beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español Live Stream beIN SPORTS Connect, Fubo, Fanatiz

How to watch Palmeiras vs Junior in the USA

Fans across the United States will have several ways to watch this highly anticipated matchup live, with multiple streaming platforms offering full coverage of the broadcast. Traditional TV viewers can tune in on both beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español to catch every moment live.

Those looking to stream online can follow all the action through Fubo, Fanatiz, and beIN SPORTS CONNECT, giving viewers convenient access to the match from nearly anywhere.

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Can I watch Palmeiras vs Junior for free?

Viewers across the United States will be able to stream the entire game live on Fubo, with eligible new users gaining access to a free five-day trial.

This limited-time offer gives fans the opportunity to enjoy every moment of the highly anticipated clash without paying upfront, while also providing an easy option to explore the platform before committing to a subscription plan.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

With everything still to play for in Group F, this matchup carries major implications for both sides despite their contrasting situations. Junior enter the night already eliminated from Copa Libertadores Round of 16 contentions.

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However, the Colombian club can still salvage a spot in the Copa Sudamericana if they secure a victory and Sporting Cristal fail to collect points. Meanwhile, Palmeiras arrive under pressure knowing a win guarantees advancement, while a defeat could open the door for Sporting Cristal to jump them in the standings.

The Brazilian giants also have their sights set on finishing atop the group, a scenario that becomes possible if they take care of business and Cerro Porteño stumble, setting the stage for a tense and meaningful showdown with plenty on the line for both clubs.

Jermein Peña of Junior – Gabriel Aponte/Getty Images

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Palmeiras vs Junior: Predicted Lineups

Palmeiras (4-2-3-1): Miguel, Giay, Gómez, Murilo, Arthur, Martínez, Freitas, Allan, Pereira, Arias, López.

Junior (4-2-3-1): Silveira, Guerrero, Rivera, Peña, Suárez, Ángel, Ríos, Barrios, Sarmiento, Castrillón, Paiva.

What time is the Palmeiras vs Junior match?

The match kicks off today, May 28, at 6:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 6:00 PM

Central Time: 5:00 PM

Mountain Time: 4:00 PM

Pacific Time: 3:00 PM