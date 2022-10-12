Bodo/Glimt and Arsenal will clash off on Thursday at Aspmyra Stadion in the fourth matchday of Group A of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Bodo/Glimt will welcome Arsenal at Aspmyra Stadion in Bodo on Matchday 4 of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League Group A on Thursday, October 13, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Europa League Group Stage soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For example, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States and DAZN in Canada.

This will be their second overall meeting. No surprises here as Arsenal have won their only duel so far; Bodo/Glimt are yet to celebrate a victory to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their lone game was played on October 6, 2021, when the Gunners grabbed a comfortable 3-0 home triumph in their first Group Stage duel in London. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time this year in the 2022/2023 UEFA Europa League campaign.

Bodo/Glimt vs Arsenal: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 1:45 PM

Australia: 2:45 AM (AEST) (Friday)

Brazil: 1:45 PM

Canada: 12:45 PM (ET)

France: 6:45 PM

Italy: 6:45 PM

Germany: 6:45 PM

Ghana: 4:00 3M

Ireland: 3:45 PM

Mexico: 11:45 AM

Nigeria: 5:45 PM

Portugal: 5:45 PM

Russia: 7:45 PM (MSK)

Spain: 6:45 PM

Sudan: 6:45 PM

UK: 5:45 PM

US: 12:45 PM (ET)

Bodo/Glimt vs Arsenal: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV

Brazil: Star+

Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Canada: DAZN

Costa Rica: Star+, ESPN 2

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport Denmark

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN2

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

France: RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 4

Germany: RTL+

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

India: Sony LIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2

Iran: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland: BT Sport 2, Virgin Media Two, Talksport 2 Radio UK, BT Sport App, Virgin TV Go, BTSport.com

Israel: Sport 2

Italy: Sky Sport Calcio, DAZN, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 254

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+

Morocco: RMC Sport 4

Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN 4

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: Viaplay Norway, TV3+ Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV4, Sport TV Multiscreen

Qatar: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Senegal: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports 3, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 4, Movistar+

Sweden: V Sport Extra, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport 2, Blue Sport 6, Blue Sport, RTL+

Tanzania: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English

Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

UAE: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

UK: Talksport 2 Radio UK, BTSport.com, BT Sport 2, BT Sport App

United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), Paramount+, TUDN App, TUDN.com, VIX+, TUDN USA