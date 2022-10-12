Bodo/Glimt will welcome Arsenal at Aspmyra Stadion in Bodo on Matchday 4 of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League Group A on Thursday, October 13, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Europa League Group Stage soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For example, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States and DAZN in Canada.
This will be their second overall meeting. No surprises here as Arsenal have won their only duel so far; Bodo/Glimt are yet to celebrate a victory to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their lone game was played on October 6, 2021, when the Gunners grabbed a comfortable 3-0 home triumph in their first Group Stage duel in London. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time this year in the 2022/2023 UEFA Europa League campaign.
Bodo/Glimt vs Arsenal: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 1:45 PM
Australia: 2:45 AM (AEST) (Friday)
Brazil: 1:45 PM
Canada: 12:45 PM (ET)
France: 6:45 PM
Italy: 6:45 PM
Germany: 6:45 PM
Ghana: 4:00 3M
Ireland: 3:45 PM
Mexico: 11:45 AM
Nigeria: 5:45 PM
Portugal: 5:45 PM
Russia: 7:45 PM (MSK)
Spain: 6:45 PM
Sudan: 6:45 PM
UK: 5:45 PM
US: 12:45 PM (ET)
Bodo/Glimt vs Arsenal: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV
Brazil: Star+
Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Canada: DAZN
Costa Rica: Star+, ESPN 2
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport Denmark
Ecuador: Star+, ESPN2
Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
France: RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 4
Germany: RTL+
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
India: Sony LIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2
Iran: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland: BT Sport 2, Virgin Media Two, Talksport 2 Radio UK, BT Sport App, Virgin TV Go, BTSport.com
Israel: Sport 2
Italy: Sky Sport Calcio, DAZN, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 254
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Star+
Morocco: RMC Sport 4
Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN 4
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: Viaplay Norway, TV3+ Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Sport TV4, Sport TV Multiscreen
Qatar: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Senegal: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports 3, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 4, Movistar+
Sweden: V Sport Extra, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport 2, Blue Sport 6, Blue Sport, RTL+
Tanzania: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English
Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
UAE: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
UK: Talksport 2 Radio UK, BTSport.com, BT Sport 2, BT Sport App
United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), Paramount+, TUDN App, TUDN.com, VIX+, TUDN USA