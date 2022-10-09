Sadly, Liverpool's left winger Luis Diaz had to leave the field just before the half-time whistle in the Premier League derby against Arsenal. Here, find out what happened.

This afternoon, Arsenal are hosting Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium in a 2022-22 Premier League Matchday 10 derby game. The Reds are presently 13 points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City after being subjected to a disappointing 3-3 draw by Brighton in their most recent league appearance.

However, they got back on track with a 2-0 victory against Rangers in the Champions League this past Wednesday. Meanwhile, Arsenal have only lost once in the Premier League this year and knows that a victory at the Emirates would put them back on top of the league.

Since Emile Smith Rowe and Mohamed Elneny have both been injured, none of them are on the field for the home side. In addition, three of Jurgen Klopp's boys, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Arthur Melo have been sidelined from play due to their ongoing long-term ailments.

Why did Luis Diaz leave the pitch vs Arsenal?

In the first half of Liverpool's match away against Arsenal, Luis Diaz was injured and had to be taken off the field. After an early goal by Gabriel Martinelli was equalized by Darwin Nunez, the score was 1-1 in favor of Mikel Arteta's squad. For the equalizer, Diaz made a darting move behind the defense and crossed for the Uruguayan to easily finish.

However, after colliding awkwardly with Thomas Partey, the Colombian lingered on the ground for a while before getting up and continuing the game. The Colombian seemed to suffer a knee injury, and after attempting to play through the pain, was finally substituted out.

In the 42nd minute, Roberto Firmino came in for Diaz. The 25-year-old forward will undergo tests to ascertain the full scope of the problem, however, his persistence may suggest that his condition is not severe.