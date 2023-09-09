Lionel Messi is having tremendous performances with Inter Miami in the MLS. That same level was also on display with Argentina’s national team during a 1-0 victory against Ecuador in the start of the qualifiers for the World Cup 2026.

Messi scored a fantastic free kick goal to secure the first three points in the campaign. It should be a more comfortable road for the reigning champions as 6 out of 10 teams from South America will get a ticket to the tournament.

Now, the next challenge is Bolivia at the massive altitude of La Paz. Though Gustavo Costas’ team started with a 5-1 loss facing Neymar and Brazil, they have a special message for Lionel Messi and company.

Gustavo Costas sends a huge warning to Lionel Messi and Argentina

Even after a terrible performance at Belem against Brazil, the head coach of Bolivia, Gustavo Costas, thinks they’re ready to pull a major upset at home. It’s never been easy at La Paz for Argentina.

“It’s a final against Argentina, with our people, and we have to bounce back. This defeat has to serve us to see the mistakes we made, and we have to get back up as quickly as possible.”

Costas acknowledged it will be an uphill battle with Lionel Messi on the other side. “It’s going to be a different match (compared to Brazil). We know we have to take risks and change the way we play. Put pressure on Argentina and play. This hurts us all, but it’s already in the past.”