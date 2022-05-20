Borussia Dortmund do not seem to have been just another club in Haaland's life, and before leaving for England, the Norwegian bid an intimate farewell to his teammates, and support staff and presented each of them with a gift.

Erling Haaland joined Borussia Dortmund in 2020 and after 89 games played, and 86 goals scored, he will leave. Manchester City acquired the striker in exchange for 60,000,000 euros. The Norwegian signed a 5-year contract and will earn 20,000,000 euros net per year.

The Leeds-born striker had a very emotional farewell at the Signal-Iduna-Park where Dortmund defeated Hertha Berlin 2-1, with a goal scored by Haaland.

The Leeds-born striker had a very emotional farewell at the Signal-Iduna-Park where Dortmund defeated Hertha Berlin 2-1, with a goal scored by Haaland. Then, the 21-year-old striker said his goodbyes to Dortmund by going out for a night on the town.

In a video that has surfaced on social media, Haaland can be seen partying, the video has been published and shared across many accounts all over the world. Before leaving for England, the Norwegian bid an intimate farewell to his teammates, and support staff and presented each of them with a gift.

Haaland spends more than 500,000 euros on watches for teammates and support staff

"A farewell to the club for a Bundesliga star has probably never been more expensive - and voluntarily!”, that was how Bild described Haaland's gesture. According to the German newspaper, the Norwegian has gifted watches to the entire squad and support staff as he prepares to travel to England.

He has reportedly purchased 33 Rolex watches for all the players, worth around £12,730 each (15.045 euros). This means that Haaland spent 496,485 euros on the watches. But he also bought at least 20 OMEGA watches for the support staff, a piece worth around £4,128 each (4.878 euros). The striker spent 97,560 euros on the OMEGA watches. In total, it is estimated that Haaland purchased 53 watches and spent 594,000 euros.

It does not appear to have been an extraordinary expense for the Norwegian, who as of July 1 will be the highest paid player in the Premier League. The striker will be paid 20 million euros net, making him the fourth highest paid player in the world. He is expected to earn £375,000 (443.100 euros) per week in salaries. Haaland will take two weeks to recover what he has spent buying the 53 watches.