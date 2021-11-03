Borussia Dortmund take on Ajax at Signal-Iduna-Park in Dortmund for the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Borussia Dortmund vs Ajax: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League

Borussia Dortmund and Ajax meet in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Signal-Iduna-Park in Dortmund on November 3, 2021 at 4:00 PM (ET). Things are different in Germany. Here is all the detailed information about this Champions League game including the date, time, TV Channel and location.

Borussia Dortmund are in the 2nd spot of Group C with 6 points, two wins and a recent loss against Ajax 4-0 on the road. Borussia's two victories were against Besiktas 2-1 on the road and against Sporting CP 1-0 at home. It seems that Borussia is not as good as in the Bundesliga.

Ajax are leaders of the group with 9 points and two wins, one against Sporting CP 5-1 on the road, another against Besiktas 2-0 at home and the last three points won against Borussia. Ajax have scored 11 goals and the defense has allowed only one goal.

Borussia Dortmund vs Ajax: Date

Borussia Dortmund and Ajax play for the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, November 3 at Signal-Iduna-Park in Dortmund. The home team have to show that they are capable of winning against teams stronger than them, the visitors have a lethal offense.

Borussia Dortmund vs Ajax: Time by state in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Ajax at the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League

This game for the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League, Borussia Dortmund and Ajax at the Signal-Iduna-Park in Dortmund on Wednesday, November 3, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by TUDN.com, TUDNxtra, TUDN App, Paramount+.