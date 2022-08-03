Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen will clash off at Signal Iduna Park in the opening round of the 2022-23 Bundesliga season. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

Borussia Dortmund will host Bayer Leverkusen at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund in the opening matchday of the 2022-23 Bundesliga season. Here you will find when and how to watch or live stream this German league soccer match in the US. For example, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.

This will be their 87th Bundesliga meeting. No surprises here as Borussia Dortmund Dortmund have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 34 games so far; Bayer Leverkusen have celebrated a victory 30 times to this day, and the remaining 22 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on February 6, 2022, when the Leverkusen side shocked the Dortmund side with a 2-5 win away in Dortmund in the 2021-22 Bundesliga season It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022/2023 Bundesliga season.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen: Date

The 2022-23 Bundesliga Round 1 game between Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen will be played on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen for Bundesliga 2022-23

The game to be played between Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen on the 1first round of the 2022-23 Bundesliga season, will be broadcasted on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States. Other options include ESPN Deportes+, ABC, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+.