The champion of the Bundesliga, one of the top leagues in Europe, gets a big check once the tournament comes to an end. But the runners-up also fill their pockets with a millionaire sum of money.

Bundesliga is a money machine, the league is as lucrative or even more than other top european leagues. German fans are soccer lovers in the country and that means a high TV revenue for the league and the teams that play in it.

So far it is known that there is a deal for the distribution of earnings by TV rights in the Bundesliga and the current deal was signed in 2017 and will last until 2022, but it is very likely that the same deal will be improved or continue as is for the next season.

The TV rights will generate approximately €1 billion euros ($1.08bn) per season for the Bundesliga, of which 70% is shared between the German league teams, the bigger prize goes to the winner, runners-up and third spot of the standings which take the other 30% of the TV right earnings.

How much do the Bundesliga league winners get?

The theory is that with the Bundesliga deal all teams receive a cut of the TV rights to help with the finances of the teams after the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic, therefore each team receives at least €20 millions of euros.

The winner of the Bundesliga gets at least €108 million euros, the runners-up and third spot also get a check for their top standings in the german league. This new prize and TV rights distribution system guarantees that each team gets a cut of the earning to avoid financial losses.