Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 Friendly match in your country

Borussia Dortmund will play against Chelsea this Wednesday, August 2 in what will be a 2023 club friendly game. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The two teams have been a great disappointment, and it is evident that both are determined to change the negative perception they earned during the 2022/2023 season. On Chelsea’s side, there were high expectations that they would compete strongly in all the tournaments they participated in, but unfortunately, they fell short.

In fact, Chelsea even failed to qualify for an international cup, despite their significant investment in players. On the other hand, Borussia Dortmund had the opportunity to become Bundesliga champions but missed their chance on the final Matchday. Undoubtedly, both teams have a lot to address and improve upon.

Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 9:30 PM

Australia: 10:30 AM (August 3)

Brazil: 9:30 PM

Canada: 8:30 PM

Germany: 2:30 AM (August 3)

Ghana: 12:30 AM (August 3)

Israel: 3:30 AM (August 3)

Jamaica: 7:30 PM

Kenya: 3:30 AM (August 3)

Mexico: 6:30 PM

Nigeria: 1:30 AM (August 3)

Norway: 2:30 AM (August 3)

Portugal: 1:30 AM (August 3)

South Africa: 2:30 AM (August 3)

Sweden: 2:30 AM (August 3)

Switzerland: 2:30 AM (August 3)

UK: 1:30 AM (August 3)

United States: 8:30 PM (ET)

Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2

Brazil: Star+

Canada: DAZN

Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League, DAZN, WOW

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1

International: chelsea.com, The 5th Stand

Israel: Sport 2

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Mexico: ESPN3 Mexico, Star+

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: VG+

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV4

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football

Sweden: Sports magazine Play

Switzerland: DAZN, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK

USA: ESPNU, ESPN+