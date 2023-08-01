Borussia Dortmund will play against Chelsea this Wednesday, August 2 in what will be a 2023 club friendly game. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
The two teams have been a great disappointment, and it is evident that both are determined to change the negative perception they earned during the 2022/2023 season. On Chelsea’s side, there were high expectations that they would compete strongly in all the tournaments they participated in, but unfortunately, they fell short.
In fact, Chelsea even failed to qualify for an international cup, despite their significant investment in players. On the other hand, Borussia Dortmund had the opportunity to become Bundesliga champions but missed their chance on the final Matchday. Undoubtedly, both teams have a lot to address and improve upon.
Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 9:30 PM
Australia: 10:30 AM (August 3)
Brazil: 9:30 PM
Canada: 8:30 PM
Germany: 2:30 AM (August 3)
Ghana: 12:30 AM (August 3)
Israel: 3:30 AM (August 3)
Jamaica: 7:30 PM
Kenya: 3:30 AM (August 3)
Mexico: 6:30 PM
Nigeria: 1:30 AM (August 3)
Norway: 2:30 AM (August 3)
Portugal: 1:30 AM (August 3)
South Africa: 2:30 AM (August 3)
Sweden: 2:30 AM (August 3)
Switzerland: 2:30 AM (August 3)
UK: 1:30 AM (August 3)
United States: 8:30 PM (ET)
Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2
Brazil: Star+
Canada: DAZN
Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League, DAZN, WOW
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1
International: chelsea.com, The 5th Stand
Israel: Sport 2
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Mexico: ESPN3 Mexico, Star+
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Norway: VG+
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV4
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football
Sweden: Sports magazine Play
Switzerland: DAZN, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event
United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK
USA: ESPNU, ESPN+