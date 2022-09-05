For the Matchday 1 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group phase, Borussia Dortmund will host Copenhagen. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial). In Canada it will be broadcast on DAZN.
The action in Group G of the UEFA Champions League begins with a game that could have a lot of importance in the future. The members of this area are, in addition to these two teams, Sevilla and Manchester City. Surely the definition for the first two places will be between the Spanish, English and German teams.
They are the 3 strong rivals, while Copenhagen will try to do everything possible to cause a surprise. So why is it an important duel in the future? Because the three teams that will fight for the first places could take advantage of each other in relation to the results obtained by the underdog of the group.
Borussia Dortmund vs Copenhagen: Kick-Off Time
Borussia Dortmund will play against Copenhagen for the Matchday 1 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group phase this Tuesday, September 6 at the Westfalenstadion in Dortmund, Germany.
Borussia Dortmund vs Copenhagen: TV Channel and Live Streaming
