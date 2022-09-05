Dinamo Zagreb will host Chelsea for Matchday 1 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group phase. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Dinamo Zagreb will receive Chelsea for the Matchday 1 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group phase. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount + (free trial). In Canada it will be broadcast on DAZN.

The UEFA Champions League begins and one of the candidates to be entertainers of this 2022/2023 edition. Chelsea were the champions two seasons ago, and they seek to improve what was done in 2021/2022 where in the quarterfinals they were eliminated by Real Madrid in one of the most interesting series of that edition.

Dinamo Zagreb know that they have a very difficult group, especially since it is made up of two strong teams from Europe: AC Milan (the Italian champions) and their rivals in this game, Chelsea. The remaining team is Salzburg. Of course, in order to aspire to the first places, they must perform very well, since these games require a high level.

Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea: Kick-Off Time

Dinamo Zagreb will play against Chelsea for the Matchday 1 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group phase this Tuesday, September 6 at the Maksimir Stadium in Zagreb, Croatia.

Australia: 2:45 AM (September 6)

Barbados: 12:45 PM

Belize: 10:45 AM

Botswana: 6:45 PM

Brazil: 1:45 PM

Burundi: 6:45 PM

Cameroon: 7:45 PM

Canada: 12:45 PM

Eswatini: 6:45 PM

Ethiopia: 7:45 PM

France: 6:45 PM

Gambia: 4:45 PM

Germany: 6:45 PM

Ghana: 4:45 PM

Guyana: 12:45 PM

India: 10:15 PM

Ireland: 5:45 PM

Italy: 6:45 PM

Jamaica: 11:45 AM

Kenya: 7:45 PM

Lesotho: 6:45 PM

Liberia: 4:45 PM

Malawi: 6:45 PM

Malta: 6:45 PM

Mauritius: 6:45 PM

Mexico: 11:45 AM

Namibia: 6:45 PM

Netherlands: 6:45 PM

Nigeria: 5:45 PM

Pakistan: 9:45 PM

Philippines: 12:45 AM (September 6)

Portugal: 5:45 PM

Rwanda: 6:45 PM

Sierra Leone: 4:45 PM

Singapore: 12:45 AM (September 6)

Solomon Islands: 3:45 AM (September 6)

South Africa: 6:45 PM

South Sudan: 6:45 PM

Spain: 6:45 PM

Sri Lanka: 10:15 PM

Sudan: 6:45 PM

Tanzania: 7:45 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 12:45 PM

Uganda: 7:45 PM

UK: 5:45 PM

United States: 12:45 PM (ET)

Zambia: 5:45 PM

Zimbabwe: 5:45 PM

Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Stan Sport

Belize: ESPN North

Botswana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Brazil: HBO Max, TNT Brazil

Brunei: beIN Sports 1 Thailand, beIN Sports Connect

Burundi: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Cameroon: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Canada: DAZN

Ethiopia: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

France: beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Gambia: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

International: Sport 24 Extra

Ireland: BT Sport 4, LiveScore App, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

Italy: Sky Sport 254, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, Mediaset Infinity, NOW TV

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Lesotho: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Liberia: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Malawi: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Malta: TSN6 Malta

Mauritius: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Mexico: TNT Sports, HBO Max

Namibia: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Rwanda: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Sierra Leone: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1

South Sudan: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, DStv Now

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 3

Sudan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, TOD

Eswatini: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

United Kingdom: BT Sport 4, LiveScore App, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount + (free trial), Univision NOW, TUDN USA, UniMás, TUDN.com, TUDN App, VIX+

Zambia: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Zimbabwe: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

