Borussia Dortmund had signed 9 players for the upcoming 2022-23 season. This to be able to fight for the German League Bundesliga, the German Cup and the Champions League. In some cases, these players were followed by big clubs such as Inter and Liverpool.

Also, Borussia Dortmund started a pre season tour to start building up a chemistry among a squad that was going to miss Erling Haaland. Nevertheless, the Black and Yellow are known for their young talented signings in order to sell them to make a bigger profit. However, this may be a step back on this matter.

However, this isn't the only case of a detected testicular tumor among the Bundesliga players. In fact, last week, Hertha Berlin stated that Marco Richter had been diagnosed with a similar situation. that will have to be surgically removed. Therefore, Richter is most likely to miss the upcoming 2022-23 season.

Borussia Dortmund's new signing ruled out for rest of preseason due to testicular tumor

The German team released a statement regarding a situation of one of their recently signed players for the upcoming 2022-23 Season. "Sebastien Haller had to leave the training camp in Bad Ragaz due to illness and has already traveled back to Dortmund. During examinations, a testicular tumor was discovered." It is unknown what are going to be the next steps towards Haller's rehab.

On July 6, 2022, Borussia Dortmund announced they signed Sebastian Haller from Ajax. Last season was his best in terms of goals scored. In fact, Haller scored 47 goals for Ajax in the 2021-22 season. Also, he ended up as the third player with most goals of the last Champions League edition.