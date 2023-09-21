In the Brazilian league,Fluminense and Cruzeiro played an intense match in the 24th week of action. The game was deadlocked with Fluminense having the better of play with more shots on goal and possession over Cruzeiro.

Then in the 67th minute, substitute Leo Fernández lined up a free kick that earned praise all over the world. Leo Fernández has only played 11 matches this season, the 24-year-old from Uruguayan is on loan from Toluca of Liga MX, and he took a shot from distance that curved to the goal and past Cruzeiro’s goalkeeper Rafael.

The shot and wonder goal earned the Rio de Janeiro side three points that has positioned them fourth in the league, while Cruzeiro have dropped to 11th place.

Leo Fernández stats

Leo Fernández began his career in Fenix in Uruguay before moving to Mexico where he had uneventful stints at Tigres and loan spells at Universidad de Chile, before finding a place on Toluca.

Since 2023 he has played on loan for Fluminense and plays as an attacking midfielder. Fernandez has represented Uruguay at the youth level but has not played for the senior side.

Fluminense now set their sights on the first leg of the Copa Libertadores semifinals against Inter of Porto Alegre where USMNT defensive midfielder Johnny Cardoso plays.