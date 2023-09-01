Messi, Haaland, nor Mbappe: Who is the leading scorer in world soccer in 2023?

Aging like a fine wine, that is what Argentine German Cano is doing playing for Brazilian side Fluminense. At 35 years of age Cano has had a well-established career in South America playing for clubs like Lanús, Nacional of Paraguay, Pachuca, Vasco Da Gama, among others.

Most recently before his move to Fluminense he showed he was no pushover and scored 43 goals in 101 games for Vasco da Gama.

Now in his second season for Fluminense in Brazil, Cano continues his scoring streak and is improving on his numbers from last year where he already scored 44 goals in 70 matches.

How many goals does German Cano have in 2023?

Currently, Cano has scored 33 goals across all competitions in 2023. That number puts him as the leading scorer in world soccer for the calendar year. Ahead of players like Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, and Erling Haaland.

Cano has scored 7 goals in the Brazilian league, 1 in the Brazilian cup, 9 in continental cup competitions, and 16 in the Brazilian regional leagues.

In comparison Cano has 33 goals to Cristiano Ronaldo ‘s 30, and 25 by Lionel Messi. Kylian Mbappé has 24 goals while Erling Haaland has 28.