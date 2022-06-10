Brazil and Argentina were scheduled to meet at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday, June 11, but the match was suspended. Find out here why the game was canceled.

Argentina and Brazil are the two strongest national teams in South America that will participate in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The team coached by Tite was the first Conmebol country to qualify for the world's most important soccer tournament.

Argentina will be part of Group C of the World Cup in Qatar along with Saudi Arabia, Mexico, and Poland. Meanwhile, Brazil will be in Group G along with Serbia, Switzerland, and Cameroon. Both teams are preparing for the World Cup, playing friendly matches against several teams.

The fact is that due to the UEFA Nations League, South American national teams are unable to reach agreements with European teams to play friendly matches, which is why Argentina and Brazil had agreed to play an International Friendly, but the game was canceled.

Why was the game between Brazil and Argentina canceled?

Argentina and Brazil were set to play at Melbourne Cricket Ground (Melbourne) on Saturday, June 11, and all 60,000 tickets had been sold. While Brazil were keen to make the trip, Argentina ultimately refused to take part with the side scheduled to play at Wembley against Italy in the 2022 Finalissima, a match that the Albiceleste won 3-0.

The game was planned as part of Brazil’s preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but Brazilian football confederation coordinator Juninho Paulista said that their Argentina counterparts decided to call it off. Argentina’s football federation did not make public comments on the issue.

"Regrettably, event organizers have been informed by Pitch, the Superclasico June 11, 2022, match agent, that contrary to their prior agreement and commitment to do so, Argentina are no longer prepared to travel to Australia for the match against Brazil," a statement read. The last time the two South American heavyweights played a Superclasico at the MCG five years ago, more than 95,000 fans turned out to watch.