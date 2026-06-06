Brazil vs Egypt: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for an international friendly match on June 6, 2026

Brazil face Egypt at the Huntington Bank Field in a 2026 international friendly. Ancelotti's Brazil will have a tough match against Salah's Pharaohs. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Brazil vs Egypt Tournament Friendly Date Saturday, June 6, 2026 Time 6:00 PM (ET) / 3:00 PM (PT) TV Channels ESPN Deportes Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream

How to watch Brazil vs Egypt in the USA

Fans across the United States can watch the game live on ESPN Deportes, with streaming options available through Fubo and DirecTV Stream.

Every key moment will be covered live, from crucial plays to a potentially thrilling finish. Don’t miss this exciting matchup.

Advertisement

Can I watch Brazil vs Egypt for free?

USA fans can watch this must-see matchup live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, both offering nationwide coverage of the broadcast.

New users can also take advantage of five-day free trials through either service. With plenty on the line, make sure you don’t miss any of the action.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Brazil will get another opportunity to fine-tune its preparations for the World Cup when it meets Egypt in a high-profile friendly. With Vinicius Jr. headlining a roster loaded with talent, the South American powerhouse enters the matchup looking to build momentum.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Egypt views this contest as a crucial measuring stick, with Mohamed Salah leading a squad determined to prove it can compete with the world’s elite and make a deep World Cup run beyond the group stage.

The clash offers both teams a valuable test against quality opposition, making it one of the most intriguing tune-ups before the tournament begins. Don’t miss the action as two ambitious nations put their World Cup aspirations on display.

Mohamed Salah of Egypt – Mohamed Hossam/Getty Images

Advertisement

Brazil vs Egypt: Predicted Lineups

Brazil (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Wesley, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Sandro; Casemiro, Guimaraes; Raphinha, Paqueta, Vinicius Jr; Thiago.

Egypt (4-2-3-1): El Shenawy; Hany, Fathy, Ibrahim, Fotouh; Lasheen, Ateya; Salah, Ashour, Trezeguet; Marmoush.

What time is the Brazil vs Egypt match?

The match kicks off today, June 6, at 6:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Advertisement

Eastern Time: 6:00 PM

Central Time: 5:00 PM

Mountain Time: 4:00 PM

Pacific Time: 3:00 PM