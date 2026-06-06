Brazil vs Egypt: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for an international friendly match on June 6, 2026

|Match Summary
|Match
|Brazil vs Egypt
|Tournament
|Friendly
|Date
|Saturday, June 6, 2026
|Time
|6:00 PM (ET) / 3:00 PM (PT)
|TV Channels
|ESPN Deportes
|Live Stream
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to watch Brazil vs Egypt in the USA
Fans across the United States can watch the game live on ESPN Deportes, with streaming options available through Fubo and DirecTV Stream.
Every key moment will be covered live, from crucial plays to a potentially thrilling finish. Don’t miss this exciting matchup.
Can I watch Brazil vs Egypt for free?
USA fans can watch this must-see matchup live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, both offering nationwide coverage of the broadcast.
New users can also take advantage of five-day free trials through either service. With plenty on the line, make sure you don’t miss any of the action.
Match Preview: What’s at stake?
Brazil will get another opportunity to fine-tune its preparations for the World Cup when it meets Egypt in a high-profile friendly. With Vinicius Jr. headlining a roster loaded with talent, the South American powerhouse enters the matchup looking to build momentum.
Meanwhile, Egypt views this contest as a crucial measuring stick, with Mohamed Salah leading a squad determined to prove it can compete with the world’s elite and make a deep World Cup run beyond the group stage.
The clash offers both teams a valuable test against quality opposition, making it one of the most intriguing tune-ups before the tournament begins. Don’t miss the action as two ambitious nations put their World Cup aspirations on display.
Mohamed Salah of Egypt – Mohamed Hossam/Getty Images
Brazil vs Egypt: Predicted Lineups
Brazil (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Wesley, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Sandro; Casemiro, Guimaraes; Raphinha, Paqueta, Vinicius Jr; Thiago.
Egypt (4-2-3-1): El Shenawy; Hany, Fathy, Ibrahim, Fotouh; Lasheen, Ateya; Salah, Ashour, Trezeguet; Marmoush.
What time is the Brazil vs Egypt match?
The match kicks off today, June 6, at 6:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:
Eastern Time: 6:00 PM
Central Time: 5:00 PM
Mountain Time: 4:00 PM
Pacific Time: 3:00 PM