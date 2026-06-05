2026 World Cup managers: The 10 highest-paid head coaches

At the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the spotlight isn’t only on players — elite national team managers are shaping outcomes from the sidelines, with salaries that reveal just how much value coaching power now holds in modern soccer.

The race toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup is already heating up on the sidelines, where some of the most influential — and expensive — minds in soccer are shaping national teams with one goal in mind: lifting the sport’s biggest prize.

Beyond the players on the pitch, the spotlight is increasingly turning toward the dugout, where elite head coaches are being rewarded with record-breaking salaries for their tactical vision and leadership.

From Europe’s powerhouse federations to ambitious national projects in South America, Asia and North America, federations are investing heavily in managers who can handle the pressure of a 48-team World Cup format.

Advertisement

10. Lionel Scaloni (Argentina) – $2.6 million

Lionel Scaloni, head coach of Argentina (Source: Rodrigo Valle/Getty Images)

Lionel Scaloni stands as one of the most successful international coaches in modern soccer, having guided Argentina to victory at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and ending the country’s 36-year wait for the trophy.

That triumph, along with the 2021 Copa America win against Brazil at the Maracana, cemented his legacy. Despite being among the lower-paid elite coaches, his achievements place him among the most respected managers heading into 2026, where Argentina will defend its world champion status.

Advertisement

9. Gustavo Alfaro (Paraguay) – $2.8 million

Gustavo Alfaro, head coach of Paraguay (Source: Franco Arland/Getty Images)

Gustavo Alfaro has built a reputation as one of South America’s most resilient tactical leaders, known for transforming underdog teams into disciplined, competitive sides.

After guiding Ecuador through a strong 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign, where they earned a place in Qatar despite point deductions controversy, he became a sought-after international coach.

Advertisement

His appointment with Paraguay reflects a project built on defensive structure and emotional intensity, key traits in his coaching identity heading into the FIFA World Cup 2026.

8. Javier Aguirre (Mexico) – $2.8 million

Head coach Javier Aguirre of Mexico (Source: Shaun Clark/Getty Images)

Javier Aguirre returns once again to the World Cup spotlight as one of Mexico’s most experienced managers, having already led the national team in multiple World Cup cycles, including 2002 and 2010.

Advertisement

Known for his pragmatic style and deep understanding of CONCACAF soccer, he is trusted to stabilize a squad under immense home pressure. His long international career and ability to handle high-stakes tournaments make him a familiar but reliable figure for Mexico’s 2026 campaign.

7. Jesse Marsch (Canada) – $2.8 million

Jesse Marsch, head coach of Canada (Source: Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images)

Jesse Marsch brings a modern, high-intensity coaching philosophy shaped by his experience in Major League Soccer, the Austrian Bundesliga and the English Premier League with Leeds United.

Advertisement

While he never lifted major silverware in Europe, his reputation for pressing systems and player development earned him Canada’s top job. His mission is to maximize a growing talent pool and turn Canada into a competitive force during their home-hosted World Cup experience.

6. Fabio Cannavaro (Uzbekistan) – $4.5 million

Fabio Cannavaro, head coach of Uzbekistan (Source: Anvar Ilyasov/Getty Images)

Fabio Cannavaro, the 2006 Ballon d’Or winner and World Cup-winning captain with Italy, brings legendary playing pedigree into international management. His appointment by Uzbekistan represents one of the most ambitious coaching projects of the cycle, as the nation prepares for its first-ever World Cup appearance. While his coaching résumé has been mixed across club stints in China and Europe, his leadership and defensive expertise remain central to Uzbekistan’s strategy.

Advertisement

5. Roberto Martinez (Portugal) – $4.5 million

Roberto Martinez, head coach of Portugal (Source: Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images)

Roberto Martinez arrives at Portugal ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 carrying a reputation built across multiple international projects, including his long spell with Belgium’s so-called “golden generation”.

During that period, he guided the team to a third-place finish at the 2018 World Cup, still their best modern-era result. Now in charge of Portugal, he works with one of the deepest attacking squads in world soccer, where his challenge is transforming individual brilliance into tournament consistency.

Advertisement

4. Thomas Tuchel (England) – $6.5 million

Thomas Tuchel, head coach of England (Source: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Thomas Tuchel brings elite European pedigree to England after winning the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea in 2021, a defining achievement that cemented his status among the game’s top tactical minds.

Known for his adaptability and defensive organization, he has also reached the Champions League final with Paris Saint-Germain, narrowly losing to Bayern Munich.

Advertisement

His appointment with England reflects a clear expectation: convert a talented generation into a major tournament-winning side, something the country has not achieved since 1966.

3. Mauricio Pochettino (USA) – $6.8 million

Mauricio Pochettino, head coach of United States (Source: Omar Vega/Getty Images)

Mauricio Pochettino’s leadership of the United States men’s national team marks one of the most ambitious coaching appointments in CONCACAF history. Previously, he built Tottenham Hotspur into Champions League finalists in 2019, famously eliminating Ajax in a dramatic semifinal comeback before falling to Liverpool in the final.

Advertisement

With PSG, he also added domestic silverware while managing world-class stars. His task in the U.S. is clear: elevate the program into a legitimate knockout-stage contender on home soil.

2. Julian Nagelsmann (Germany) – $7.9 million

Julian Nagelsmann, head coach of Germany (Source: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Julian Nagelsmann represents Germany’s long-term strategic rebuild after years of inconsistent tournament performances following their 2014 World Cup triumph.

Advertisement

A former Bayern Munich coach, he won the Bundesliga title in 2022–23 and is widely regarded as one of Europe’s most innovative tactical coaches, known for fluid systems and positional flexibility. Germany’s federation turned to him to restore identity, intensity, and competitiveness ahead of a tournament where expectations remain extremely high.

1. Carlo Ancelotti (Brazil) – $11.3 million

Head coach of Brazil Carlo Ancelotti (Source: Wagner Meier/Getty Images)

Carlo Ancelotti stands alone at the top of the salary ranking, and his résumé fully explains it. The Italian coach is the most decorated manager in UEFA Champions League history, winning the competition multiple times with AC Milan and Real Madrid, including the 2022 and 2024 editions with Los Blancos.

Advertisement

Now leading Brazil into the World Cup cycle, he brings unmatched experience managing elite squads under pressure. His appointment signals one objective only: delivering Brazil’s long-awaited sixth World Cup title.