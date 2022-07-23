Brazil and Paraguay will face each other for the semifinal match of the 2022 Women’s Copa America. Check out here the match information: when, where and how to watch it in the United States.

Brazil vs Paraguay: Date, time and TV Channel for 2022 Women’s Copa America semifinal match in the US

Brazil and Paraguay will face each other in the semifinals of the 2022 Women’s Copa America. Here, check out the match information, such as date and time. If you’re in the United States, you can watch it online on fuboTV (free-trial).

The Brazilian women’s national team has been unstoppable in the tournament so far. They have won every single game by 3 goals or more: Argentina (4-0), Uruguay (3-0), Venezuela (4-0), and Peru (6-0) to reach this round.

Meanwhile, Paraguay started the tournament with a loss against Colombia (4-2) but then, they recovered to defeat Chile (3-2), Bolivia (2-0), and Ecuador (2-1). It’s the second time that the women’s team reached this phase of the tournament, after doing so in 2006 when they won the fourth place.

Brazil vs Paraguay: Date

The women’s national teams of Brazil and Paraguay will face each other for the semifinal at the Alfonso Lopez Stadium on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. In the other semifinal match, Argentina and Colombia will face each other.

Brazil vs Paraguay: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV Channel in the US and to watch or live stream Brazil vs Paraguay

The match between Brazil and Paraguay for the semifinals of the 2022 Women’s Copa America to be played on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 will be broadcasted in the United States on fuboTV (free-trial), FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1.



