Brighton will welcome Manchester United at Amex Stadium in the 36th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 7:30 AM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Premier League soccer match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game for free. You can watch it online live on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States, and DAZN in Canada.

This will be their jubilee 10th EPL meeting. No surprises here as Manchester United have been the obvious favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph in a total of seven games so far; Brighton & Hove Albion have celebrated a victory two times to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on February 15, 2022, when the Red Devils won against 2-0 at home in the 2021/2022 Premier League. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 Premier League season.

Brighton vs Manchester United: Match Information

Date: Saturday, May 7, 2021

Time: 12:30 PM (ET)

Location: Amex Stadium, Brighton

Live Stream: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the US, DAZN in Canada

Brighton vs Manchester United: Times by State in the US

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

Brighton vs Manchester United: Storylines

Brighton have been in a decent form in the Premier League. In their last five fixtures, they have won three times while losing and drawing once (WWLDW). Meanwhile, Manchester United have been in decent form recently, as they have won two times in their last five games. In addition to that, they have managed to lose twice and draw once (WLLDW).

The Red Devils currently sit in sixth place in the Premier League with 58 points in 36 matches so far. On the other hand, the Seagulls are placed slightly below them, in ninth place of the Premier League table with 44 points won in 35 games in the 2021-22 season.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to January 16, 1909, when the game ended in a 1-0 Manchester United victory in the 1908/09 FA Cup. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points in Round 36.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Brighton vs Manchester United in the U.S.

The 2021-22 Premier League Round 36 game between Brighton and Manchester United, to be played on Saturday at the Amex Stadium in Brighton, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States. Other options include nbcsports.com, UNIVERSO NOW, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App, Peacock, UNIVERSO, NBC. In addition, DAZN will show the match live in Canada.

Brighton vs Manchester United: Predictions And Odds

The odds are slightly in favor of United. Caesars see them as the minimal favorites and thus, they have given them +155 odds to grab a win in Matchday 36. The home side Brighton have +175 odds to cause an upset this weekend, while a tie would result in a +240 payout.

Caesars Brighton +175 Tie +240 Manchester United +155

* Odds via Caesars