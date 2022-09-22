Bulgaria and Gibraltar will face each other on Friday at Ludogorets Arena on Matchday 5 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League League C Group 4. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch or live stream online free this game in different parts of the world.

Bulgaria vs Gibraltar: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League in your country

Bulgaria and Gibraltar will meet at the Ludogorets Arena in Razgrad on Matchday 5 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League on Friday, September 23, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this League C Group 4 soccer match and how to watch or live stream it online free in your country. For example, you can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial), and on FuboTV Canada and DAZN if you are in Canada.

This will be their third overall meeting. As expected, Bulgaria are the slight favorites in head-to-head matches, having emerged victorious on one occasion so far, with the remaining match ending in a draw. Gibraltar are yet to celebrate a win to this day.

Their most recent game was played on June 9, 2022, and it ended in a thrilling 1-1 draw in Gibraltar in their first duel. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the second time this year, again in the Nations League.

Bulgaria vs Gibraltar: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (AEST) (Saturday)

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

France: 8:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Russia: 9:45 PM (MSK)

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sudan: 8:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

US: 2:45 PM (ET)

Bulgaria: 9:45 PM

Gibraltar: 8:45 PM

Bulgaria vs Gibraltar: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Brazil: Star+

Canada: FuboTV Canada, DAZN

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Portugal: Match Player, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV5

Russia: Okko Sport

Sudan: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

US: FuboTV (free trial), ViX

Bulgaria: BNT 3, BNT News App, bnt.bg

Gibraltar: GBC