Burnley will receive Manchester United this Saturday, September 23 for the Matchday 6 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Burnley‘s season was anticipated to be challenging, as they are expected to fight fiercely to maintain their Premier League status. However, the current situation falls far short of their desired outcome, with just 1 point from 4 games. Their upcoming opponents are Manchester United, a team that has been quite disappointing so far this season.
The “Red Devils” have managed to secure only 6 points from 5 games, placing them far from the top of the table. Their Champions League debut resulted in a 4-3 defeat against Bayern, a misleading outcome as they were clearly outclassed by the German team. Undoubtedly, they are in desperate need of a victory to begin their journey back on track.
Burnley vs Manchester United: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (September 24)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (September 24)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (September 24)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (September 24)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (September 24)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (September 24)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 3:00 AM (September 24)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (September 24)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Burnley vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: Optas Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1
Brazil: GUIGO, Star+, ESPN, NOW NET and Claro
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD
Egypt: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, discovery+, TalkSport Radio UK
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 257
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Malaysia: Astro Go, Sooka, Astro SuperSport 3
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Norway: Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland, Canal+ Sport Online, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League
Spain: DAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+
Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1
United Kingdom: TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+, TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App, TalkSport Radio UK
USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, SiriusXM FC.