Burnley vs Manchester United: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023/2024 Premier League in your country

Burnley will receive Manchester United this Saturday, September 23 for the Matchday 6 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Burnley‘s season was anticipated to be challenging, as they are expected to fight fiercely to maintain their Premier League status. However, the current situation falls far short of their desired outcome, with just 1 point from 4 games. Their upcoming opponents are Manchester United, a team that has been quite disappointing so far this season.

The “Red Devils” have managed to secure only 6 points from 5 games, placing them far from the top of the table. Their Champions League debut resulted in a 4-3 defeat against Bayern, a misleading outcome as they were clearly outclassed by the German team. Undoubtedly, they are in desperate need of a victory to begin their journey back on track.

Burnley vs Manchester United: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (September 24)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (September 24)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (September 24)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (September 24)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (September 24)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (September 24)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 3:00 AM (September 24)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (September 24)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Burnley vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optas Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1

Brazil: GUIGO, Star+, ESPN, NOW NET and Claro

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD

Egypt: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, discovery+, TalkSport Radio UK

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 257

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malaysia: Astro Go, Sooka, Astro SuperSport 3

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland, Canal+ Sport Online, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League

Spain: DAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League

United Arab Emirates: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1

United Kingdom: TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+, TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App, TalkSport Radio UK

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, SiriusXM FC.