Cadiz and Atletico Madrid will face each other at the Nuevo Mirandilla stadium in a match for the 15th round of La Liga 2021-2022 season. Here you will find all the detailed information about this Spanish league soccer game including the date, time, TV Channel and location. To watch this game live in the US, tune in on fuboTV (free trial).

The home side comes from a disappoiting 4-0 away loss to Getafe, a defeat that left them on 16th place in the Spanish League standings with 12 points after 14 games. Cadiz need to turn the page and return to victory to stay away from relegation places.

El Colchonero have to recover after their 1-0 defeat to AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League to focus on the domestic league. Diego Simeone's side is in fourth place in the table with 26 points, four behind leaders Real Madrid.

Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid: Date

Cadiz and Atletico Madrid will meet for Matchday 15 of the 2021-2022 La Liga season on Sunday, November 28, at the Nuevo Mirandilla stadium. Last time they met, Atleti clinched a 4-2 away victory, on January 31st, 2021.

Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid: Times by State in the US

ET: 12.30 PM

CT: 11.30 AM

MT: 10.30 AM

PT: 9.30 AM

Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid: TV Channel and live stream in the US

The game to be played at the Nuevo Mirandilla stadium between Cadiz and Atletico Madrid on Matchday 15 of La Liga 2021-2022 will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (free trial). Other options: ESPN+.