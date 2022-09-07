After a great start of the season, Barcelona visit Cadiz trying to keep up the pace in La Liga with leader Real Madrid. Read here to check out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Barcelona have lived up to the expectations with very solid performances to start the season and now travel to Cadiz as part of Matchday 5 of 2022-2023 La Liga. Here is all the information you need to know including the date, time, TV Channel to watch and where to live stream the game for free. In the United States, the match will be available on fuboTV (Free Trial).

After a phenomenal 2021-2022 season in which they maintained the category in Spain's First Division, Cadiz are living a tough moment in the beginning of the new campaign. Four losses in four matches (Real Sociedad, Osasuna, Athletic and Celta) mean Sergio Gonzalez's squad is the worst team in La Liga and a serious candidate for relegation.

On the other hand, Barcelona seems to be back as a contender in Europe. In 2022-2023 La Liga, Xavi's team has 10 points with three victories and a draw, but, the greatest sign of progress for their fans is last Wednesday's demonstration at the Champions League with a superb victory 5-1 against Viktoria Plzen. Robert Lewandowski scored a hat trick and is currently on a hot streak, while other additions such as Raphinha, Kessié and Jules Koundé are having an immediate impact in the club. Furthermore, Barcelona is still waiting for the debuts of Marcos Alonso and Hector Bellerin.

Cadiz vs Barcelona: Date

Barcelona will visit Cadiz on Matchday 5 of 2022-2023 La Liga on Saturday, September 10 at 12:30 PM (ET). The game will be played at Nuevo Mirandilla Stadium, previously known as Ramon de Carranza Stadium.

Cadiz vs Barcelona: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

How to watch Cadiz vs Barcelona in the US

Cadiz against Barcelona, a duel full of tradition in La Liga, will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (Free Trial) for the US. Another option if you don't want to miss the game in the United States is ESPN+.