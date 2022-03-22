Real Madrid were humiliated at home 0-4 in what was the worst game of the leader of the standings in Spain. But that defeat benefits Sevilla as they are now closer to the top of the standings.

Sevilla are in a good position in the 2021-22 La Liga season with a positive record of 28-15-11 overall and 56 points. Real Madrid's recent defeat against Barcelona in the second and last 'Clasico' of La Liga season fell like a glove for Sevilla. That defeat is perfect to cut the margin of points between the first and second spot of the standings.

Despite the loss, Real Madrid are still considered the big favorites to win the 2021-22 La Liga title, but that 0-4 loss against FC Barcelona showed Real Madrid's weak points to the other La Liga teams.

Real Madrid is weak in the midfield, especially if pressure is exerted from the deepest part of the midfield, Barcelona attacked that point and took advantage of it to score early goals in the first half of 'El Clasico'.

Can Sevilla win La Liga after Real Madrid lost 'El Clasico'?

Yes, Sevilla have to win as many games as they can in the next nine games, on March 20, 2022 they drew against Real Sociedad at home and now the team is only 9 points away from the first spot in La Liga standings. Real Madrid has only 66 points after the loss against FC Barcelona 0-4.

Sevilla's record at home in the 2021-22 La Liga season is perfect with 10 wins and 3 draws without losses. The team must play 5 of the last nine games of the season at home, that's good news for them, but one of those home games is against Real Madrid in matchweek 32.

The scenario for Sevilla is clear, 4 wins at home is 12 points, a probable draw in matchweek 32 against Real Madrid would be 13 points for a total of 70 points. The other four games are on the road, Sevilla's away record is good at 5-8-2. If Sevilla win 2 games on the road and draw two more that would be 8 points for a total of 78 points.

Real Madrid is a strong team, but they have to play more games outside of La Liga as they have two remaining games against Chelsea in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League, those games take players off rest. Real Madrid must also play nine games in La Liga, one of those games is against Espanyol, they lost against that team in Matchweek 8 on the road. Another game that could be key to defining Real Madrid's destiny in La Liga is against Atletico Madrid on the road on May 08, 2022.