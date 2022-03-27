Canada have secured a place in Qatar 2022 following a 4-0 home victory over Jamaica on Matchday 13 of the Concacaf qualifiers. Check out here how many FIFA World Cups the Canucks have played so far.

It was only a matter of time before Canada booked their ticket for Qatar 2022. The wait has finally come to an end after they beat Jamaica 4-0 in Toronto on Matchday 13 of the final round of the Concacaf World Cup qualifiers.

It's been a memorable ride for John Herdman's men, who have gone unbeaten for the first 11 games of the competition before they lost to Costa Rica. Now, the Canucks can comfortably set their sights on what will be a historic FIFA World Cup appearance.

Canada have become the first Concacaf team to seal a place in Qatar, something not many expected to happen before The Ocho began. Here, let's take a look at their record in the tournament.

When was the last time Canada have played in a FIFA World Cup?

With their qualification for Qatar 2022, Canada will play in a FIFA World Cup for the second time in history. It took more than three decades for the Canucks to qualify for the highly anticipated event again.

Canada's previous World Cup experience came in Mexico 1986, in which they couldn't get past the group stage. On that occasion, they finished bottom of group C with no points as they lost all three games to France, Hungary and the Soviet Union.

But it was an unforgettable experience anyway as they were the only Concacaf team to clinch a berth in that tournament, as Mexico have secured the other spot for being the host nation. A lot has happened since then, many changes were made and, even though it took 36 years, Canada have finally qualified for a World Cup again.