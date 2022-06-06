Canada and Curaçao are set to play for the 2022 CONCACAF Nations League. Check out the all the information about this match such as: when, where and how to watch the game in the US.

Canada vs Curaçao: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch in the US the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League

Canada will host Curaçao at the BC Place Stadium for Matchday 3 of the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League A Group C. Here is all the detailed information about this Nations League game including the date, time and TV channel. This game will available in the US to watch and stream live on Paramount+.

Canada might not play this Nations League game due to failed negotiations between the players association and the federation managers for a new contract deal. In fact, Canada had a friendly match last weekend that was cancelled at the last minute. The team managed by John Herdman is preparing for their Qatar 2022 World Cup participation.

Whereas Curaçao are currently last place in this Nations League group. Curaçao lost their first game to Honduras at home. The team managed by Art Langeler stayed at League after their 2nd place in the last edition of this tournament.

Canada vs Curaçao: Date

Canada and Curaçao will face-off at the BC Place Stadium on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 10:30 PM (ET) for the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League. This will be for Matchday 3 of Group C of the League A.

Canada vs Curaçao: Time by States in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

Canada vs Curaçao: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This Nations League matchup between Canada and Curaçao for Matchday 3 of the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League A Group C will be available to watch in the United States on Paramount+. Other options are: TUDN USA, TUDN.com and TUDN App.