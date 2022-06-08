Canada will host Curaçao for the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League. Check out how to watch the game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Canada and Curaçao will face-off at the BC Place for Matchday 3 of the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League A Group 3. Check out everything you need to know about this CONCACAF Nations League game, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you are in the US you can stream live on FuboTV and Paramount+ (Free 7-day Trial).

After several days of difficult negotiations for the new equal-salary deal for both men and women, Canada confirmed on Tuesday the players are eager for this CONCACAF Nations League game. The team managed by John Herdman hasn't played since March 30, in fact this game will be the first one as they are preparing for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Whereas Curaçao are preparing for the next World Cup Qualifiers. The team managed by Art Langeler had a good run in the last edition of the CONCACAF Nations League, now they will try to qualify to the Final Four.

Canada vs Curaçao: Match Information

Date: Thursday, June 9, 2022

Time: 10:30 PM (ET)

Location: BC Place, Vancouver, Canada.

Live Stream: fuboTV and Paramount+ (Free 7-day Trial)

Canada vs Curaçao: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

Canada vs Curaçao: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Canada and Curaçao will play for the second time after their international friendly matchup back in 2017. In that game, Canada picked up a 2-1 win over Curazao for the only previous game between these two sides. In fact, for the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League, Curaçao managed to qualify to the League A to be part of this group with Canada and Honduras.

These two times have very different back stories. As Canada is preparing for their World Cup participation, Curaçao have the chance to qualify for the 2023 Gold Cup if they played good enough. Canada are making their debut in this tournament, while Curaçao lost 1-0 to Hounduras in their Matchday 1 game.

How to watch Canada vs Curaçao in the US

The game between Canada and Curaçao for Matchday 3 of the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV and Paramount+ (Free 7-day Trial). Other options are: TUDN USA, TUDN App and TUDN.com.

How to watch Canada vs Curaçao everywhere

Canada vs Curaçao: Predictions and Odds

Oddsmakers in the US have already made their predictions for this CONCACAF Nations League game. According to BETMGM, Canada are favorites with -625 odds to win at home, while Curaçao have +1150 odds to pull up the shocker. A draw would result in a +550 payout.

