Canada will face Jamaica at the Estadio Universitario in San Nicolas de los Garza in the 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Championship Semi-Finals on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 9:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this CONCACAF W Championship decisive soccer match, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream the game in the US. If you want to watch it live in the United States, tune in to Paramount+ (free trial).

This will be their fourth overall meeting. There are no clear favorites here as Canada's women’s national soccer team have won once in head-to-head clashes, with the Jamaican ladies having not won yet. The remaining two matches ended in a draw.

Their last duel took place on February 1, 2020, when the Canadians torpedoed Jamaica with a final result of 9-0 in the Olympic Qualifications. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they clash for the first time since then, this time in the new edition of the CONCACAF Women’s Championship.

Canada vs Jamaica: Match Information

Date: Thursday, July 14, 2022

Time: 9:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Universitario, San Nicolas de los Garza

Live Stream: Paramount+ (free trial)

Canada vs Jamaica: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Canada vs Jamaica: Storylines

Canada ended on top of Group B with nine points won in three matches. On the other hand, Jamaica finished in second place on the Group A table with six points after three games played.

These opponents don't have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to July 18, 2007, when Canada cruised past Jamaica with a final result of 11-1 in the PASO Women's Pan American Games. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see which one of the two teams will go to the Grand Final.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Canada vs Jamaica in the U.S.

The 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Championship Semi-Finals game between Canada and Jamaica, to be played on Thursday at the Estadio Universitario, will be broadcast on Paramount+ (free trial) in the United States. Other options are CBS Sports Network, ViX.

Canada vs Jamaica: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Canada vs Jamaica matchup. However, judging by Canada's form, we can expect them to claim a comfortable win.