Team USA lineup vs Canada in 2026 World Baseball Classic quarterfinals

Team USA is set for a highly anticipated game against Canada in the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Baseball Classic. With a loaded roster full of MLB stars, the American lineup once again shows the depth and power that have made the team one of the main contenders for the title.

Bobby Witt Jr. will lead off playing shortstop, followed by Bryce Harper at first base and Aaron Judge in right field. Kyle Schwarber will be the designated hitter in the cleanup spot, while Alex Bregman is fifth at third base.

The rest of the lineup includes Roman Anthony playing left field, Cal Raleigh will handle catching duties, Brice Turang starts at second base, and Pete Crow-Armstrong rounds out the order in center field as Team USA prepares for a crucial knockout game.

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Who is Team USA starting pitcher vs Canada in 2026 World Baseball Classic?

Team USA will send Logan Webb to the mound for the quarterfinal matchup against Canada. The right-hander, known for his consistency with the San Francisco Giants, will be responsible for setting the tone in a win or go home game.

Who is the manager of Team USA in World Baseball Classic?

The manager of Team USA in the 2026 World Baseball Classic is Mark DeRosa. He has faced a lot of criticism during this year’s competition after admitting that he believed the team had already clinched a ticket to the quarterfinals before a surprising loss to Italy which might have cost elimination.

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see also Is Team Mexico eliminated from 2026 World Baseball Classic after loss against Italy?

Team USA starting lineup vs Canada in 2026 WBC

Bobby Witt Jr. SS Bryce Harper, 1B Aaron Judge, RF Kyle Schwarber, DH Alex Bregman, 3B Roman Anthony, LF Cal Raleigh, C Brice Turang, 2B Pete Crow-Armstrong, CF

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