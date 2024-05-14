The American was elected as head coach of Canada in the midst of a federation that is basically broke and has no real decision-making power.

Beggars can’t be choosers, and when it comes to 2026 FIFA World Cup co-host Canada, they’ll take what they can get. The owners of Canada’s three MLS teams gave the Maple Leafs just that as the owners of Toronto FC, Vancouver Whitecaps, and CF Montreal pooled their money together to pay the salary of former Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch.

In the only part of the world where Marsch’s reputation still holds some stock, Concacaf, Canada gets a manager with a CV that indicates some success in MLS, success in Austria, and disastrous spells in the Bundesliga and Premier League.

Since being shown the door of what would eventually be a relegated Leeds United side, Marsch has spent much of his time living in Europe and working as a pundit for CBS Sports. Now Marsch has the huge task of taking a nation towards the FIFA World Cup under the job title, “MLS Canada Men’s National Team Head Coach.”

Jesse Marsch’s Appointment Met with Mixed Reviews

According to World Soccer Talk, the three MLS Canadian sides pooled their resources to hire Marsch through “philanthropic” means, but ESPN’s Sebastian Salazar was skeptical of what this could actually mean for Canada under the veil of MLS influence.

On the Footy Prime YouTube show, the overall consensus was relief that the national team finally has a head coach, despite the fact that Marsch’s recent CV shows two firings and a sea of disastrous results with RB Leipzig and Leeds United.

On paper, Canada has a team that could potentially make some noise, but time is not on Jesse Marsch’s side, as the team has the Netherlands and France in friendlies leading up to the Copa America.

Then at the Copa America, Canada will open against world champions Argentina, then take on Peru and Chile. Marsch’s contract will run until the end of the 2026 World Cup.

Marsch fancies a pressing and attacking style, although given the opponents Canada will face in the coming months, it’s far-fetched that Canada will be on the front foot against the Netherlands, France, and Argentina.

Canada ‘s best players on the current roster are Alphonso Davies, Alistair Johnston, Stephen Eustáquio, Cyle Larin, Jonathan David, and Tajon Buchanan. Beyond them, the drop-off is considerable.