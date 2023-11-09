Carlo Ancelotti had enough of Gerard Pique after the former Barcelona player launched a new attack against Real Madrid. A few days ago, the World Cup champion with the Spanish national team claimed that no one remembers the recent Champions League title won by the Italian coach.

“When we win (Barcelona), we make it memorable forever. When they win (Real Madrid), it’s just another one. The last Champions League they won, they weren’t superior in any of the rounds and will never be remembered. The last one was a miracle because they were inferior in every round. Nobody will recall it. Maybe we win less often, but when we do, it’s more impactful.”

After Real Madrid’s 3-0 victory against Braga in the Champions League, a reporter asked Carlo Ancelotti what he thought about Gerard Pique’s recent statements.

“Well, Pique lives in his own world, which is not the world of Real Madrid fans. I can assure Pique that there isn’t a single Real Madrid supporter who can forget the 14th Champions. Not one. It’s a Champions League that will be remembered forever.”

Carlo Ancelotti extends an incredible record for Real Madrid

Following their victory at home with Braga, Real Madrid secured their spot in the Round of 16 of the 2023-2024 edition of the Champions League and remain the only club in history to have advanced through all 32 group stages of the tournament.

Among teams with a minimum of 3 group stages played in the premier European competition, Real Madrid are the only one that has never been eliminated in that round.

How many wins does Carlo Ancelotti have in the Champions League?

This Wednesday, Carlo Ancelotti surpassed Alex Ferguson and is now the coach with the most victories in the entire history of the European Cup. A total of 116 wins. Throughout his career, Ancelotti has managed 1300 official matches, conquering four Champions League titles.

How many times have Real Madrid won the Champions League?

Real Madrid have won the European Cup 14 times, making it by far the most successful team in the history of this competition. The Top 5 is completed by AC Milan with 7 titles, Bayern Munich (6), Liverpool (6) and FC Barcelona (5).