Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly looking to reinforce the squad with a Colombian defender following the star signing of Kylian Mbappe.

As the European football transfer market heats up, Real Madrid continues to be one of the most active clubs. The Spanish giants have already secured the services of French star Kylian Mbappe, widely regarded as the best player in the world, and have unveiled him with a huge presentation like Cristiano Ronaldo in 2009.

However, the Champions League winners are not stopping there. They are now focused on bolstering their defense, with head coach Carlo Ancelotti working closely with club president Florentino Perez to find the ideal central defender for the team.

Following David Alaba’s injury, Real Madrid urgently needed to find a central defender to replace the Austrian. With Nacho now departing for Al–Qadsiah, signing a new defender has become an imperative for the team. After the unsuccessful attempt to secure Leny Yoro, who joined Manchester United, Ancelotti must explore new alternatives.

Who is the Colombian player on Real Madrid’s radar?

Spanish newspaper Marca recently reported that Real Madrid is eyeing Cristhian Mosquera, a player born in Spain to Colombian parents. Mosquera, who had an impressive season with Valencia, is being considered for a defensive role at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Cristhian Mosquera of Valencia CF runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Jorge De Frutos of Rayo Vallecano during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Valencia CF and Rayo Vallecano. Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Mosquera has been one of the standout defenders in LaLiga, earning a nomination for the league’s Best Young Player award. His performances have not gone unnoticed, and he is seen as one of the brightest young talents in Spanish football. Consequently, the Spanish national team has been making efforts to secure his commitment over Colombia.

With Real Madrid’s interest, Mosquera’s future looks promising. If he joins Los Blancos, it could be a significant step in his burgeoning career, adding another layer of excitement to an already thrilling transfer season.