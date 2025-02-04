Carlo Ancelotti is one of the most accomplished coaches in soccer history, having won multiple trophies with nearly every team he has managed. Throughout his illustrious career, he has had the privilege of coaching some of the game’s greatest legends, including Ricardo Kaka, Andriy Shevchenko, Cafu, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo Nazario. Currently leading Real Madrid, Ancelotti recently named his pick for the greatest player in soccer history.

“Cristiano has marked an era and is marking an era. For me, he is the best. Also because he has helped me a lot with the goals he has scored to stay calm on the bench at Real Madrid,” said Carlo Ancelotti at the press conference on February 4, 2025.

Cristiano Ronaldo has had the greatest impact on Carlo Ancelotti’s coaching career, leading Real Madrid to their long-awaited 10th Champions League title after a 12-year drought. Under Ancelotti’s guidance, the Portuguese star also helped the club secure the UEFA Super Cup, Copa del Rey, and FIFA Club World Cup, cementing his legacy in Madrid.

Despite having coached soccer icons like Ronaldo Nazario and Zinedine Zidane, Carlo Ancelotti holds Cristiano Ronaldo in the highest regard. The Portuguese star has accomplished what few players in history have, sustained excellence at the highest level for over 15 years. Ancelotti also witnessed firsthand how Cristiano Ronaldo adapted his game following a chronic knee injury, evolving into a lethal striker to extend his dominance on the pitch.

Head Coach, Carlo Ancelotti of Real Madrid shares a joke with Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid during a Real Madrid training session ahead of the UEFA Champions League Final against Club Atletico de Madrid at Estadio da Luz on May 23, 2014 in Lisbon, Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been one of the most important players in the history of two of the most important teams in its history: Manchester United and Real Madrid winning the Ballon d’Or at both clubs. The Portuguese star scored 450 goals and provided 131 assists in 438 games for Real Madrid and 145 goals and 64 assists for Manchester United proving to be capable of making a real impact on the world’s top clubs.

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals his secret motivation to stay at the top

Cristiano Ronaldo’s impressive longevity is something that very few come to understand, as he has not suffered as many serious injuries as different players such as Neymar Jr. Following this, Cristiano Ronaldo stated that he dedicates the same hours to training as he does to recovering as he considers it as essential for the development of his body.

Besides, Cristiano confessed that he tends to forget everything he has achieved and this makes him feel more motivated to win even more: “I’m so competitive that sometimes I forget what I’ve achieved…Because that motivates me to do more and get better every year….. I think that’s the difference with others. Someone else in my position would have quit soccer 10 years ago. I’m different.”