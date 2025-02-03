When Cristiano Ronaldo was beginning his professional career at Sporting Lisbon, several top clubs took notice of his talent. However, a call from Sir Alex Ferguson, then manager of Manchester United, changed everything. Ronaldo ultimately moved to England, where he made history and even won a Ballon d’Or. Yet, his career path could have taken an unexpected turn, he was reportedly close to signing for FC Barcelona. The surprising reason why the deal never materialized has left many stunned.

In the program Los Amigos de Edu, Cristiano Ronaldo was asked whether he could have signed for FC Barcelona, to which he responded: “Yes, it was a stage when I was playing for Sporting and I could go to several clubs and one of those was FC Barcelona. I remember being with a person from Barcelona and he wanted to sign me.”

However, Cristiano Ronaldo ultimately decided not to sign for FC Barcelona. ”I did not sign for FC Barcelona because it didn’t happen. Maybe they wanted to sign me and I wanted to move up to the first team the following year and Manchester United moved me up to the first team at the same minute,” Cristiano stated to Edu Aguirre.

Cristiano Ronaldo, known for his ambition from a young age, prioritized immediate opportunities to develop with the first team. As Cristiano stated, Barcelona preferred a different approach, wanting him to first adapt to the club and the language before earning a spot in the senior squad.

Time proved him right, as Ronaldo went on to win the Ballon d’Or in England and secure a record-breaking transfer to Real Madrid, Barcelona’s biggest rival. In Madrid, he cemented his legacy, winning multiple Ballon d’Or awards and establishing himself as one of the greatest players in the club’s history.

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals the stadium he enjoys scoring in the most

In the most recent interview, Cristiano Ronaldo stated that he enjoyed scoring at the Camp Nou more than at the Santiago Bernabeu: “I enjoyed more scoring goals at Camp Nou because it was a rival ground and everyone whistled at you. In the warm-up they whistled at you. That’s the beauty of soccer.”

Unlike many players who feel pressure or lose focus when whistled or booed, Cristiano Ronaldo thrives in such moments. He sees it as motivation, which is why he particularly enjoyed playing at Camp Nou. “I don’t know how many goals I scored at Camp Nou, but I scored a lot. It was a stadium where I liked to play. I would come up because they whistled at me, there was a different aura in the stadium,” stated Cristiano Ronaldo at Los Amigos de Edu.