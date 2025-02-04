Since joining Al Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo has continued to showcase his elite goalscoring ability, currently leading the Saudi Pro League in goals. His incredible longevity has earned praise from soccer experts worldwide. Following this, the debate over the greatest player in history resurfaced with different names such as Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi or Pele. Nevertheless, Cristiano Ronaldo did not hesitate to share his opinion, backing it up with a strong argument.

“I am the best soccer player of all time…I’m talking about numbers…I think I’m the most complete player ever. In my opinion, it’s me. I do everything well in soccer: with my head, free kicks, left foot. I’m fast, I’m strong,” stated Cristiano Ronaldo on Los Amigos de Edu. Cristiano Ronaldo claims to be the best soccer player in history, because the statistics are written and confirm it.

Despite his remarkable achievements, Cristiano acknowledges that personal preference plays a role in the debates about the greatest of all time, whether it is Messi, Pele, or Maradona. However, he backs himself, knowing the sacrifices he has made to reach the top claiming to be the most complete soccer player in history

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Who is the player in history who has scored the most goals with his head, left foot, penalties, free kicks? I was checking the other day and, without being left-footed, I am among the top 10 scorers with my left foot in history. And with my head, with my right foot, in penalties? In everything,” stated Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates during the UEFA Euros 2024

Advertisement

With 923 career goals and counting, Cristiano Ronaldo has showcased an unmatched ability to score in a variety of ways. His evolution from a dynamic left winger to a prolific center forward highlights his adaptability and instinct for finding the net.

Advertisement

see also Cristiano Ronaldo makes a huge statement, claims MLS is a worse league than Saudi Pro League

Does Lionel Messi believe he’s the greatest soccer player of all time?

Unlike Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi said in an interview he gave on 2023 that he prefers not to mention himself as the best player in history because he says that this is not something that interests him: “As I’ve always said, I don’t know if I’m the best in history or not and it’s not something that I ask myself or that interests me.”

Advertisement

Besides, Messi affirmed that for him it is already a privilege to be mentioned among the best players in history: “The fact that it is insinuated or said that I can be among the best, as they say, for me is already a gift.”

Diego Maradona disagreed with Cristiano Ronaldo’s bold statements

This is not the first time Cristiano Ronaldo has declared himself the greatest soccer player of all time. In a 2018 interview with France Football, the Portuguese star asserted that he was the best and most complete player in history. His comments sparked debate, with Argentine legend Diego Maradona openly disagreeing with his claim.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Everyone is free to say whatever they want. Also nonsense. I don’t believe Cristiano Ronaldo is the best player in history. Not at all. But I respect him for the career he is having, nothing more. From there to talk about the best in history he has a long way to go,” stated Diego Maradona on January of 2018 on Telesur.

Diego Maradona had great respect and admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo, acknowledging his undeniable impact on football. However, he did not consider Ronaldo the greatest player in history.

Advertisement

In that particular interview, Maradona refrained from naming anyone as the best. Yet, in previous statements reported by Argentine media outlet TyC Sports, he claimed there was a player far superior to both Pele and himself: “There was another player as great or greater than Pele and me: Jorge Gonzalez, a phenomenon. He is better because I come from planet earth and he comes from another galaxy”.

Advertisement

Brazilian legend Pele named best player in soccer history

Brazilian legend Pele said in an interview granted to a Colombian channel Citytv in 2010 that he admired Alfredo Di Stefano very much: “I had a lot of respect for Alfredo Di Stefano when I started.” Nevertheless, Pele claimed to be the best player in history.

Advertisement

“Pele won the first trophy with the Brazilian national team at 16, at 17 he played the first World Cup, Pele is the only player of all time to win three World Cups playing four, Pele is the only one to have scored more than 1,200 goals. Those are the facts. I will accept that Pele has been the best in the world,” stated Pele for Citytv on January 17, 2010.