Cristiano Ronaldo makes a huge statement, claims MLS is a worse league than Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo, currently starring for Al Nassr, boasts an illustrious career spanning some of the world’s top leagues, including La Liga, the Premier League, and Serie A. Now making waves in Saudi Arabia, the Portuguese legend recently shared his thoughts on the growing debate about the quality of the Saudi Pro League compared to Major League Soccer (MLS), where Lionel Messi is currently playing.

Addressing critics who argue that MLS is superior, Ronaldo didn’t hold back in an interview on Amigos de Edu : “Obviously, obviously, obviously. People speak without knowledge, and that’s normal. When people don’t know, they talk too much. It’s a very different reality. People talk about Saudi Arabia as if it’s less than the U.S., but those who say that don’t know what they’re talking about. I give them a pass because only those who play here, who experience the league firsthand, understand its true value.”

Ronaldo’s comments have stirred intrigue, especially considering his long-standing rivalry with Lionel Messi, who currently plays for Inter Miami in MLS. Some perceive his statement as indirectly downplaying the league where Messi continues to make an impact. However, Ronaldo remains focused on his own journey, aiming to achieve the remarkable milestone of 1,000 career goals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Does Cristiano Ronaldo have a point?

Few players are as qualified as Ronaldo to assess the competitive level of various leagues. His career is a testament to excellence across soccer’s most demanding environments:

Cristiano Ronaldo and Nani hold the cup after their victory during the UEFA Champions League Final match between Manchester United and Chelsea.

Advertisement

Premier League (Manchester United): Ronaldo burst onto the scene at Old Trafford, winning three Premier League titles, an FA Cup, and the Champions League in 2008, the same year he secured his first Ballon d’Or.

Advertisement

see also Cristiano Ronaldo makes surprising comments about his rivalry with Lionel Messi

La Liga (Real Madrid): In a record-breaking move to Real Madrid in 2009, Ronaldo cemented his legacy with two La Liga titles, four Champions League trophies, and an astonishing 451 goals in 438 appearances. His fierce rivalry with Messi during this era defined football for a generation.

Advertisement

Serie A (Juventus): At Juventus, Ronaldo maintained elite performance levels, winning two Serie A titles and reaching 100 goals for the club in just three seasons.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s storied journey across Europe

Ronaldo’s rise to football stardom began at Manchester United, where under Sir Alex Ferguson, he evolved from a promising 18-year-old to one of the world’s most electrifying players. His success continued at Real Madrid, where he became the club’s all-time leading scorer and solidified his status as one of the greatest footballers ever.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2018, seeking new challenges, he joined Juventus, showcasing his enduring brilliance despite being in his 30s. His leadership, goal-scoring prowess, and relentless drive for victory made him a standout in Italy.

see also Cristiano Ronaldo sends bold message to Real Madrid fans about Kylian Mbappe

Whether dazzling Premier League crowds, conquering La Liga, or dominating Serie A, Ronaldo’s legacy is defined by his unmatched goal-scoring ability and winning mentality. Now in Al Nassr, Saudi Arabia, he continues to chase greatness, sparking debates and defying expectations with every step of his journey.