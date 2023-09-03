Carlos Vela is ready to face Lionel Messi and Inter Miami. The reigning champions of MLS host the team everyone’s watching worldwide. This could be the greatest rivalry in the league for years to come.

The star from Argentina has been extraordinary scoring ten goals as Inter Miami won the 2023 Leagues Cup, got a ticket to the Concacaf Champions Cup and reached the U.S. Open Cup final. Just amazing.

Now, before the long-awaited clash, Carlos Vela was asked if there’s a possible comparison between Messi and the previous effect Zlatan Ibrahimovic had in the MLS. The answer was tremendous.

Carlos Vela takes a massive shot at Zlatan Ibrahimovic

During a press conference before the match between Inter Miami and LAFC, Carlos Vela was asked by a reporter if, in the short time he’s been at the MLS, Lionel Messi is already as dominant as Zlatan Ibrahimovic was when the Swedish legend played for LA Galaxy.

“Zlatan dominated, but he didn’t win anything. I think in less time, Messi has already won. Those aren’t comparable things. Both are different players and have come in different situations. I don’t know. What do you want me to say?”

It’s important to remember that, a few years ago, Zlatan Ibrahimovic took a big shot against Carlos Vela when the Mexican star was dominating in the MLS. “By far (I’m the best player in MLS). Because if he is in his prime, how old is he? 29, he’s playing in MLS and is in his prime. When I was 29, where was I? In Europe. Big difference. Exactly.”