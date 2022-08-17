Celta de Vigo will host Real Madrid for Matchday 2 of the 2022-23 La Liga season. Check out the key match information such as: when, where and how to watch the game in the United States.

Celta de Vigo vs Real Madrid: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or live stream 2022-2023 La Liga in the US

Celta de Vigo and Real Madrid will face-off for Matchday 2 of the 2022-23 La Liga season. Here it is all the information about this Spanish top-flight clash between these two sides including the date, time, TV Channel to watch or live stream in the US.

Celta de Vigo didn't have the game opener win as they expected to. However, the team managed by Eduardo Coudet never stopped fighting for it. That's why, the clash against the current La Liga Champions will be one of the top games of the weekend to watch.

Whereas Real Madrid got a comeback win for their first game of the Spanish League season. Under Carlo Ancelotti's management, Los Blancos have made incredible performances last season. So, this second game of the Spanish League won't be any different as their star players like Karim Benzema or Vinicius Jr have started to level up their skills.

Celta de Vigo vs Real Madrid: Date

Celta de Vigo will play against Real Madrid for Matchday 2 of the 2022-23 La Liga Season on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at the Balaidos Stadium in Vigo. This amazing matchup will be a must-watch during the first week of the 2022-23 football season.

Celta de Vigo vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

How to watch Celta de Vigo vs Real Madrid in the US

This 2022-23 La Liga matchup between Celta de Vigo and Real Madrid is scheduled to be played on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 4:00 PM (ET). It will be available to watch exclusively on ESPN+ for the United States. This means other streaming platforms won't air this game.