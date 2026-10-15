Celta vs Juventus: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a UEFA Europa League game on October 15, 2026

Celta Vigo host Juventus at Balaidos on October 15 in Matchday 2 of the 2026-27 UEFA Europa League league phase. With both teams looking to strengthen their position in the competition, find out how to watch the match live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Celta vs Juventus Tournament UEFA Europa League Date Thursday, October 15, 2026 Time 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT TV Channels TUDN USA, UniMás Live Stream Paramount+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX

How to watch Celta vs Juventus in the USA

In the United States, Celta Vigo vs. Juventus will be available on Paramount+, TUDN USA, UniMás, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, the TUDN App and ViX on Thursday, October 15, 2026.

Can I watch Celta vs Juventus for free?

There is no confirmed free streaming option for Celta vs. Juventus in the United States. Paramount+ and ViX require paid subscriptions to access the match.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Celta Vigo and Juventus meet on Thursday for Matchday 2 of the 2026-27 UEFA Europa League league phase. The Spanish side will have home-field advantage at Abanca-Balaidos, while Juventus arrive in Galicia looking to build on an emphatic start to their European campaign.

Players of Juventus before the UEFA Europa League 2026/27 League Phase MD1 match (Source: Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Juventus opened their campaign with a 5-0 victory over NEC Nijmegen on September 17, putting themselves in a strong early position. The Italian club missed out on Champions League qualification after finishing the previous domestic campaign outside Serie A’s top four, making a successful Europa League run an important objective this season.

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Celta, meanwhile, lost 1-0 away to Omonia in their opening league-phase match. Claudio Giraldez‘s team will therefore be looking to respond in front of its supporters and collect its first points in the competition. A positive result against Juventus would provide a significant boost as the schedule continues to bring challenging European opponents.

Celta vs Juventus: Predicted Lineups

Celta (3-4-3): Ionut Radu; Marcos Alonso, Yoel Lago, Sebastian Caceres; Javi Galan, Ilaix Moriba, Aleix Febas, Javi Rueda; Hugo Alvarez, Ferran Jutgla, Iago Aspas.

Juventus (4-2-3-1): Guglielmo Vicario; Andrea Cambiaso, Lloyd Kelly, Federico Gatti, Zeki Celik; Douglas Luiz, Pape Matar Sarr; Nico Gonzalez, Weston McKennie, Kerim Alajbegovic; Randal Kolo Muani.

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What time is the Celta vs Juventus match?

Celta vs. Juventus kicks off on Thursday, October 15, 2026, at 3:00 PM ET in the United States. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 PM local time in Vigo, Spain.