Celta vs Juventus: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a UEFA Europa League game on October 15, 2026

|Match Summary
|Match
|Celta vs Juventus
|Tournament
|UEFA Europa League
|Date
|Thursday, October 15, 2026
|Time
|3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT
|TV Channels
|TUDN USA, UniMás
|Live Stream
|Paramount+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX
How to watch Celta vs Juventus in the USA
In the United States, Celta Vigo vs. Juventus will be available on Paramount+, TUDN USA, UniMás, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, the TUDN App and ViX on Thursday, October 15, 2026.
Can I watch Celta vs Juventus for free?
There is no confirmed free streaming option for Celta vs. Juventus in the United States. Paramount+ and ViX require paid subscriptions to access the match.
Match Preview: What’s at stake?
Celta Vigo and Juventus meet on Thursday for Matchday 2 of the 2026-27 UEFA Europa League league phase. The Spanish side will have home-field advantage at Abanca-Balaidos, while Juventus arrive in Galicia looking to build on an emphatic start to their European campaign.
Players of Juventus before the UEFA Europa League 2026/27 League Phase MD1 match (Source: Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)
Juventus opened their campaign with a 5-0 victory over NEC Nijmegen on September 17, putting themselves in a strong early position. The Italian club missed out on Champions League qualification after finishing the previous domestic campaign outside Serie A’s top four, making a successful Europa League run an important objective this season.
Celta, meanwhile, lost 1-0 away to Omonia in their opening league-phase match. Claudio Giraldez‘s team will therefore be looking to respond in front of its supporters and collect its first points in the competition. A positive result against Juventus would provide a significant boost as the schedule continues to bring challenging European opponents.
Celta vs Juventus: Predicted Lineups
Celta (3-4-3): Ionut Radu; Marcos Alonso, Yoel Lago, Sebastian Caceres; Javi Galan, Ilaix Moriba, Aleix Febas, Javi Rueda; Hugo Alvarez, Ferran Jutgla, Iago Aspas.
Juventus (4-2-3-1): Guglielmo Vicario; Andrea Cambiaso, Lloyd Kelly, Federico Gatti, Zeki Celik; Douglas Luiz, Pape Matar Sarr; Nico Gonzalez, Weston McKennie, Kerim Alajbegovic; Randal Kolo Muani.
What time is the Celta vs Juventus match?
Celta vs. Juventus kicks off on Thursday, October 15, 2026, at 3:00 PM ET in the United States. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 PM local time in Vigo, Spain.
- Eastern Time (ET): 3:00 PM
- Central Time (CT): 2:00 PM
- Mountain Time (MT): 1:00 PM
- Pacific Time (PT): 12:00 PM