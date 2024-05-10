Celtic will play against Rangers for the Matchday 36 of the 2023/2024 Scottish Premiership. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

As predicted at the beginning of the season, the two arch-rivals and biggest teams in Scotland have emerged as contenders to fight for the title. Consequently, this edition of the Old Firm clash will transcend the traditional derby—it holds the potential to determine the season’s champion.

Celtic enter the match with a 3-point advantage. A victory here would place them on the brink of the title; they would only need to secure a draw in one of their last two Matchdays. Conversely, Rangers understand that they must secure a win to level the playing field and contend for the championship until the final moments, or else accept the likelihood of their archrivals being crowned virtual champions.

Celtic vs Rangers: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 8:30 AM

Australia: 10:30 PM

Bangladesh: 5:30 PM

Canada: 7:30 AM

France: 1:30 PM

Germany: 1:30 PM

India: 5:00 PM

Indonesia: 7:30 PM

Ireland: 12:30 PM

Italy: 1:30 PM

Malaysia: 7:30 PM

Mexico: 6:30 AM

Netherlands: 1:30 PM

Nigeria: 12:30 PM

Portugal: 12:30 PM

South Africa: 12:30 PM

Spain: 1:30 PM

UAE: 1:30 PM

UK: 12:30 PM

USA: 7:30 AM (ET)

Players during last Old Firm – IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Celtic vs Rangers: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Argentina: Star+, Fox Sports Argentina

Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect

International: Celtic TV, Bet365

Ireland: Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live

Mexico: Star+

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

Nigeria: ESPN Africa

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

South Africa: ESPN Africa

United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD

USA: CBS Sports Network