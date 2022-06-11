Boca Juniors will visit Central Cordoba in a game valid for Matchday 2 of the Argentine League. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free in the United States.

Boca Juniors will seek to continue at the top of the standings when they visit Central Cordoba for Matchday 2 of the Argentine League. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions and odds. If you want to watch it live, you can do it in the United States on Paramount + (free trial).

The “Xeneizes”, the last champions of the Copa de la Liga, are also one of the main candidates to win this 2022 Argentine League. They started very well, winning their first game in Matchday 1 against Arsenal 2-1. Of course they want to continue at the top of the standings with 6 points and therefore they will do everything possible to bring victory to Santiago del Estero.

In the case of the locals, their main fight this semester will be not to be relegated to the second division. The last team that would be losing the category, Godoy Cruz, is only 5 points below them, and although the tournament is long and there is a lot of time to improve, when fighting for relegation there is no time to lose.

Central Cordoba vs Boca: Match Information

Date: Sunday, June 12, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Alfredo Terrera Stadium, Santiago del Estero, Argentina

Live Stream in the US: Paramount +

Central Cordoba vs Boca: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Central Cordoba vs Boca: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Without taking into account the games played between the two in international cups or friendlies, these two teams have few clashes between them in the first division because the presence of the team from Santiago del Estero in the first division is recent. There were four games in total with 2 wins for Boca Juniors, 1 for Central Cordoba and 1 draw.

The last game between the two is especially painful for the locals since the "Xeneizes" beat them by a categorical 8-1 with goals from Pavon (2), Mancuso, Gonzalez, Zeballos, Salvio Villa and Vazquez while Central Cordoba scored Milton Jimenez.

How to watch or live stream Central Cordoba vs Boca in the US

The game that Central Cordoba and Boca will play this Sunday, June 12 at the Alfredo Terrera Stadium for the Matchday 2 of 2022 Argentine League will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount + (free trial). Other options: TyC Sports Internacional, ViX.

Central Cordoba vs Boca: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: Boca Juniors are the favorite with +110 odds, while Central Cordoba have +275. A tie would finish in a +215 payout.

DraftKings Central Cordoba +275 Tie +215 Boca Juniors +110

