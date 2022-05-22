Cerro Porteño will host Olimpia in what will be the last game of the Copa Libertadores group stage. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

The most important derby in Paraguay will have its second edition in this group stage of the Copa Libertadores when Olimpia visit Cerro Porteño. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

It will be an all or nothing duel between the two most important Paraguayan teams. On the one hand, there will be the locals who currently have 8 points and are second in their group. With a victory, and even with a tie, they would ensure their passage to the next round of the Copa Libertadores 2022 regardless of what happens to Colon and Peñarol.

It won't be that simple since their rivals will be their arch-rivals, who, as if that weren't enough, still have the chance to advance to the next round. It will not be easy since they have 5 points and a difference of -1 against Cerro Porteño's +2, so in order to stay in second place in the group they should win the Derby by at least 2 goals difference.

Cerro Porteño vs Olimpia: Date

This group stage game of the 2022 Copa Conmebol Libertadores between Cerro Porteño and Olimpia will be played at the Estadio General Pablo Rojas on Wednesday, May 25 at 8:00 (ET).

Cerro Porteño vs Olimpia: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Cerro Porteño vs Olimpia

You can see this group stage game of this 2022 Copa Conmebol Libertadores between Cerro Porteño and Olimpia in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT.