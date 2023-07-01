Lionel Messi is ready to start a new adventure with Inter Miami in the MLS. The star from Argentina is 36-years old and probably has signed the last big contract of his illustrious career.

Meanwhile, many of his legendary teammates at Barcelona have recently said goodbye to the club. The list includes names such as Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Gerard Pique.

Now, in a very emotional moment, Cesc Fabregas officially announced his retirement from soccer. The midfielder spent memorable years alongside Lionel Messi in Spain from 2011 until 2014.

Lionel Messi dedicates emotional message to Cesc Fabregas after retirement

This Saturday, Cesc Fabregas announced his retirement from soccer after 21 years playing for teams such as Arsenal, Barcelona, Monaco and Chelsea. The midfielder was also a key piece for Spain’s national team and won the 2010 World Cup as well as two UEFA Euro (2008 and 2012).

“After 21 seasons playing as a professional, it’s time to hang the boots. I’ve lifted the World Cup, two Euros, won everything in England, Spain and hoisted almost every European trophy. It’s been an unforgettable journey.”

Just a few minutes later, Lionel Messi sent him a very special message on Instagram. “You know al the good things we think about you and your family. You’re a crack and we’re gonna keep living a lot of moments together. We love you and wish you the best in your next chapter friend. Big hug.”