Curiously, Barcelona and Bayern Munich have been drawn in the same group for the second UEFA Champions League in a row. Oliver Kahn's reaction made a lot of noise, but here's why he was seen holding back the laughs.

The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stage draw has left plenty to talk about. Not only because of the results, which have already made big headlines by themselves, but also because of what happened during the gala.

For the second straight edition, Barcelona and Bayern Munich were drawn together. Needless to say, it will be the most anticipated clash in the UCL group stage considering the recent history between these European giants. On top of that, Oliver Kahn's reaction during the gala only fueled the animosity behind this fixture.

When Barca were drawn against the Bavarians, Bayern's CEO was seen trying to hold back his laughter and many took it as a sign of disrespect towards the La Liga side. Therefore, the former German goalkeeper later clarified why he smiled.

The reason Oliver Kahn smiled when Barcelona were drawn against Bayern

Bayern have become a nightmare for Barcelona in the last few years. In 2020, they put eight past the Catalans in the UCL quarterfinals. Last season, the Bundesliga giants destroyed Barca twice in the group stage. Consequently, when Barca came out of the pot and Kahn was seen smiling, many felt he was being arrogant. However, he firmly denied those accusations.

"This interpretation has come completely out of the blue," he told German outlet Bild, as quoted by Marca. "Robert Lewandowski left us for Barcelona just a few weeks ago, now we are back together again in the Champions League group stage. I smiled at such footballing oddities. I have the utmost respect for Robert and Barcelona, these games will be a celebration for fans of both teams and football fans in general."

Well, his version makes more sense. Barcelona may have struggled against Bayern as of late, but they are still one of the most respected clubs in Europe. Besides, they have strengthened themselves under Xavi Hernandez.

With that in mind, it's hard to imagine someone laughing about being drawn against Barca at this point. Let alone if we're talking about an executive who has also played at the elite level. On the other hand, the Robert Lewandowski reason is much more logical.

The Pole striker pushed hard to join Barca this summer, though Bayern were reluctant to sell him. He eventually got away with what he wanted, but not without straining his relationship with the German club. What were the odds that they'd face him so soon? Either way, this meeting between familiar foes will be one of the biggest storylines of the Champions League group stage.