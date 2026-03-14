Where to watch Charlotte vs Inter Miami live in the USA: 2026 MLS

Charlotte take on Inter Miami in what will be a 2026 MLS regular season game. With excitement building, make sure to note the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options available in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Charlotte vs Inter Miami live in the USA on Apple TV]

After opening the MLS 2026 season with a loss, Inter Miami responded with back-to-back victories to move within one point of Eastern Conference leaders New York City FC and Nashville SC.

Led by Lionel Messi, Miami now looks to keep building momentum against Charlotte FC, which enters the matchup still searching for consistency after recording one win, one draw, and one loss to start the campaign.

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When will the Charlotte vs Inter Miami match be played?

Charlotte receive Inter Miami this Saturday, March 14, in a 2026 MLS regular season game, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 PM (ET).

Tyler Miller of the Charlotte FC – Luiza Moraes/Getty Images

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see also Cristiano Ronaldo’s key partner in Portugal, Bernardo Silva, could join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Charlotte vs Inter Miami: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Charlotte vs Inter Miami in the USA

Tune Apple TV to catch the 2026 MLS regular season showdown between Charlotte and Inter Miami live in the USA.