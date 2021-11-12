Creative midfielder Hakim Ziyech is understood to pretend a move away of Chelsea after dropping in Thomas Tuchel's pecking order. According to reports, the former Ajax star could continue his career in the Bundesliga.

He joined Chelsea in a sensational, $45 million move from Ajax in the summer of 2020, when the Blues were all in the transfer market aiming to get back to the top. But Hakim Ziyech has failed to live up to the expectations.

The Moroccan playmaker caught world soccer's eye when he shone for the Dutch giants in a memorable 2018-19 Champions League campaign that saw Ajax pull off two upsets, first to Real Madrid, and later to Juventus.

However, his start to life in London hasn't turned out as expected, with Ziyech struggling to deliver great performances on a regular basis and therefore losing room in the starting lineup. According to reports, the player grew frustrated with his lack of playing time and his future could be somewhere else.

Report: Hakim Ziyech could leave Chelsea for a Bundesliga club

Following a tough first year in England, Ziyech looked forward to bouncing back in the 2021-22. But the midfielder has only made four Premier League appearances this season. He has only been a starter against Aston Villa, while he was an unused substitute five times and was not even in the squad vs. Brentford.

According to German outlet Bild, Hakim Ziyech wants to leave Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund could be his next destination. The Bundesliga side is believed to be interested in boosting its squad in winter, and a loan deal could pave the way for Ziyech's arrival.

Even though it remains to be seen how things unfold, it would be understandable if Ziyech prefers a move away if he will continue on the bench most of the season. Injuries may have limited him to fewer appearances than expected at the Blues, but now he may feel like he's ready to go and have more playing minutes.